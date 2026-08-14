Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary chaired a meeting to discuss a proposal for a World Trade Centre in Patna and the capital's overall modernization. He also reviewed the 'Vision 2030' plan to boost the state's fisheries sector and blue economy.

World Trade Centre Proposed for Patna's Modernisation

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary chaired a high-level strategic review meeting at the 'Sankalp' auditorium in Lok Sevak Awas to discuss a prominent proposal for building a World Trade Centre in Patna. The top-level administrative gathering focused on the comprehensive modernisation and planned layout expansion of the state capital, alongside reviewing various legacy government land parcels for strategic redevelopment.

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, in a post on X, detailed the core agenda of the discussion. He wrote, "Proposal for World Trade Centre in Patna. A review meeting was held in the 'Sankalp' auditorium located at Lok Sevak Awas regarding the comprehensive and planned development of Patna. A proposal for the construction of a World Trade Centre in Patna has come forward. Additionally, discussions were held on plans for the redevelopment of various government land parcels." Emphasising the technological and ecological standards targeted for the capital's expansion, he wrote, "Work will be undertaken in the direction of giving a new momentum to Patna as a modern and developed city by adopting modern technology, environmental standards, and the 'Zero Waste Model'."

CM Participates in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary flagged off a Tiranga rally and participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Haveli Kharagpur as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day. During the event, Choudhary paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk, Haveli Kharagpur, and participated in the celebrations centred around the national flag.

Bihar's 'Vision 2030' to Boost Fisheries Sector

On Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary reviewed the 'Vision 2030 - Bihar Fisheries Priority Projects' at the 'Sankalp' auditorium located at the Lok Seva Awas. During the meeting, special emphasis was placed on including Bihar among the leading inland fish-farming states of the country, increasing fish production in a phased manner, boosting employment and income opportunities, and accelerating the 'Blue Economy', a press release said.

Roadmap and Production Targets

In the meeting, the Secretary of the Dairy, Fisheries, and Animal Resources Department, Shrisat Kapil Ashok, explained through a presentation that a roadmap has been prepared to give a new direction to Bihar's fisheries sector under 'Vision 2030' through sustainable development and value addition. Under this, there is a proposal to develop 1,848.75 hectares of direct intervention area and 9,357 hectares of project impact area through 8 priority projects. A production target of 50,200 metric tons of fish is proposed, the press release said.

CM Directs Swift Action and Empowerment

During the review, the Chief Minister instructed officials to work rapidly on the action plan for the state's overall fisheries development. He directed them to prepare a clear, phased, and planned strategy to increase production. He emphasised using modern and scientific methods to ensure that the income of fishing families increases continuously, the release said.

He also called for making Fisherman Cooperative Societies more empowered and capable by providing necessary support for skill development, technical capacity, and better management to strengthen their economic condition and increase total revenue.

Strengthening the Fisheries Value Chain

The Chief Minister stated that given the vast potential of the fisheries sector in Bihar, it is essential to strengthen the entire value chain from production to processing, value addition, and the market. 'Vision 2030' will serve as an effective medium to increase the income of farmers and fishermen, create new job opportunities, and strengthen Bihar's rural economy. (ANI)