In Uttarakhand's Chamoli, a tunnel collapse has resulted in seven deaths, with 12 people rescued and three still missing. Multi-agency rescue operations are hampered by heavy rainfall, rising water levels, and low oxygen inside the tunnel.

12 have been rescued, seven bodies recovered, while three remain missing in the Chamoli tunnel collapse incident, said NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi on Friday. Rescue efforts are underway to evacuate the remaining three people trapped inside the THDC tunnel. Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, State Police, CISF, ITBP and the District Administration are present at the spot. However, continuous rainfall is making the rescue operation difficult, with the water level inside the tunnel also rising.

Speaking to ANI, DIG Mohsen Shahedi said, "The accident occurred yesterday evening, following which various agencies, including the NDRF, launched immediate rescue operations. Of the 22 people involved, 12 have been rescued, and seven bodies have been recovered, while three remain missing."

He said rescue efforts are being hampered by 5-6 feet of water inside the 2.5-km-long tunnel, alongside continuous water inflow, low oxygen levels and the risk of landslides. "Operations are being carried out with safety precautions, and efforts are underway," NDRF official said.

CM Announces Inquiry, Compensation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tunnel accident in Chamoli and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the workers who died in the incident.

Speaking about the accident, Dhami said rescue operations were continuing and that 19 of the 22 people trapped inside the tunnel had been rescued. The injured workers are receiving medical treatment, while efforts are continuing to rescue those still trapped.

Rescue Operations Face Major Hurdles

The rescue operation involves coordinated efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The flooding inside the tunnel has added to the challenges faced by the rescue teams, with water and accumulated sludge restricting movement and making it difficult to conduct a comprehensive search.

Rescuers are continuing operations on a rotational basis while assessing the conditions inside the tunnel. The teams are focusing on searching the flooded stretch manually as they work to locate the three missing persons. Authorities are maintaining coordination among the agencies involved in the operation as efforts continue at the accident site. (ANI)