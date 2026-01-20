SC Judge Vikram Nath unveiled the Samadhan Calendar-2026 at the Delhi High Court. He lauded the mediation centre's 50% success rate, institutional growth from 35 to 250 mediators, and its growing international recognition in dispute resolution.

The Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre (Samadhan) on Tuesday released its Samadhan Calendar-2026 at the Delhi High Court premises. The calendar was formally unveiled by Justice Vikram Nath, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, in the august presence of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, and Justice V. Kameswar Rao, Executive Chairman of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DLSA). Several sitting judges of the Delhi High Court also attended the event.

Justice Vikram Nath Lauds Samadhan's Contribution

Addressing the gathering, Justice Vikram Nath congratulated Samadhan for its sustained contribution to strengthening mediation and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. He appreciated the theme-based design of the 2026 calendar and expressed confidence that Samadhan would achieve even better results in the coming year. In a lighter vein, Justice Nath remarked that he had also visited the Delhi High Court yesterday to attend a function organised to felicitate Justice Surya Kant, but observed that the number of lawyers present at that event was noticeably lower than the turnout at the Samadhan calendar release.

Impressive Success Rate and Institutional Growth

Justice Nath further stated that Samadhan has achieved an impressive success rate of nearly 50 per cent in mediation matters, both at the pre-litigation stage and during the pendency of cases. He termed this achievement remarkable and commended the centre's institutional growth, pointing out that Samadhan now functions from a dedicated three-storey mediation facility and has expanded its mediator panel from 35 at its inception to over 250 mediators at present.

Call to Strengthen Mediation Infrastructure

The Supreme Court judge also underscored the importance of recognising mediators trained under the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) and called for greater coordination to avoid friction within the mediation framework. Reiterating the philosophy of "no litigation, only mediation," he stressed the need to further strengthen the mediation infrastructure across High Courts.

Global Recognition and Future Plans

Justice Nath took note of Samadhan's international outreach as well, observing that judicial dignitaries from foreign jurisdictions have visited the centre, reflecting its growing global recognition. He expressed his intent to visit the Samadhan facility in the future and encourage other High Courts to adopt similar models.

Concluding his address, Justice Vikram Nath congratulated the mediators, members, and office-bearers of Samadhan for their dedication and wished them continued success in advancing mediation as an effective dispute resolution mechanism in India. (ANI)