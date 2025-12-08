A PIL in the Delhi HC seeks urgent intervention in the IndiGo crisis, demanding aid and refunds for stranded passengers. The court will hear the plea on Dec 10 amid reports of massive flight cancellations across major Indian airports.

PIL in Delhi HC Seeks Intervention in IndiGo Crisis

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking urgent judicial intervention in the ongoing IndiGo crisis that has led to massive flight disruptions across the country. The petition calls for directions to both the Central government and IndiGo to ensure immediate assistance, proper refunds, and adequate support for thousands of stranded passengers.

During the mention before the Division Bench led by the Chief Justice, the Bench orally observed that the issue is already being examined by the concerned authorities. Nevertheless, the court agreed to hear the matter in detail on Wednesday, December 10.

The petitioner, represented by an advocate, submitted that the on-ground situation at several airports is "inhumane," with passengers left without assistance or clarity. "We have filed a PIL in the IndiGo issue. Several people are stuck. The ground situation at airports is inhumane. We expect the court to pass orders to IndiGo and direct adequate ground support for stranded passengers. There is no proper refund," the advocate said.

In response, the court noted that the government has already issued certain directions but agreed to examine the broader concerns raised in the plea.

Widespread Cancellations Strand Passengers Nationwide

The PIL comes amid nationwide aviation chaos, with IndiGo facing severe operational disruptions on Monday. Major airports across India reported extensive cancellations and delays, severely affecting flight schedules and stranding travellers.

Ahmedabad Airport reported 18 IndiGo cancellations by 8 AM, nine arrivals and nine departures, though authorities maintained that terminal operations remained stable. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport witnessed one of the highest impacts, with 127 IndiGo flights cancelled, including 65 arrivals and 62 departures. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport saw 77 cancellations, while Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) recorded the highest single-day impact so far with 134 IndiGo flights cancelled, comprising 75 departures and 59 arrivals.

Passengers at other major airports, including Chennai International Airport, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, and Assam's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, also faced long waits inside terminal buildings as flight updates remained uncertain. (ANI)