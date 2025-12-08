Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav flagged off 10 new canter buses at Panna National Park to enhance safari facilities. The taller, safer buses offer better views and can be booked at the park gates, benefiting tourists who miss online bookings.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday morning flagged off 10 new canter buses from the Madla Gate of Panna National Park, enhancing safari facilities for tourists. With the introduction of these buses, visitors will now be able to enjoy the jungle safari in a more comfortable and convenient manner.

Under the leadership of CM Yadav, the state has been continuously expanding its tourism infrastructure and facilities, according to an official release.

Enhanced Safari Experience with New Buses

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has taken a significant step toward improving amenities across various national parks in the state. The newly introduced canter buses are designed to offer a better and safer safari experience to tourists. Each bus can accommodate 19 tourists at a time and is longer and higher than regular safari vehicles, providing better views and a more comfortable journey. These buses are also considered safer for children and senior citizens, offering them enhanced space and stability during the ride.

Tourists onboard these vehicles will not only get an elevated vantage point to observe wildlife but also will enjoy a memorable jungle safari experience. The additional height and length of the buses ensure better visibility and increased comfort throughout the journey.

Improved Booking and Accessibility

The operation of these ten canter buses will also benefit tourists who fail to secure online bookings. Visitors arriving at the national park will no longer miss out on the safari experience due to fully booked online slots. The new system will help to curb inconvenience for tourists who travel to the park and find online slots unavailable for the jungle safari.

With the introduction of the new buses, tourists will now have the facility to book safari rides at the national park entry gates. They will not have to rely solely on online booking.

Safari Pricing

The price for enjoying a safari in these vehicles will range between Rs 1,150 and Rs 1,450 per person per round.

State-Wide Rollout

These 10 new canter buses will be operated at major national parks and tourist destinations across the state, including Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Pench, Panna, and Parsili (Sidhi), among others, to ensure convenient and enhanced safari experiences for visitors. (ANI)