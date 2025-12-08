Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed hope for a comprehensive, apolitical discussion in Parliament on Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary, cautioning against it being used as a political agenda for West Bengal elections.

Chaturvedi hopes for comprehensive, apolitical discussion

Ahead of a special discussion in Parliament on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said she hopes for a comprehensive discussion on Vande Mataram in the Parliament. "It's a good thing that the Prime Minister will come and discuss Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram and Jai Hind are two slogans connected to the country's culture and the freedom struggle. The same government that issued a notification in the Rajya Sabha banning the use of these slogans, when it discusses them, it seems ridiculous. I hope there will be a comprehensive discussion on Vande Mataram... I hope this doesn't turn into an agenda, keeping the West Bengal elections in mind, and that the discussion should rise above politics and prioritise the country first," Chaturvedi told ANI.

Special Parliamentary Discussion on Vande Mataram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the discussion, which will also touch upon many important and lesser-known facets of the iconic song.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to open the discussion in the Upper House.

Under this special discussion, many important and lesser-known historical facets of 'Vande Mataram' are expected to be highlighted.

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday.

These discussions are part of the special parliamentary focus on commemorating the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Congress Leaders to Speak

Additionally, eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes Deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant.

Historical Significance of Vande Mataram

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee", was observed on November 7 this year.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875. Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn into his immortal novel 'Anandamath', published in 1882. It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness.

Winter Session Commences

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19. (ANI)