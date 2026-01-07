The Delhi High Court strongly reprimanded railway authorities for their year-long failure to file a response in a PIL concerning a fatal stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The court questioned their lax approach and granted more time.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday strongly reprimanded the railway authorities for failing to file their response in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) arising out of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 last year, which claimed 18 lives.

Court Questions Railways' Lax Approach

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia expressed displeasure over the continued non-compliance with the Court's directions, noting that despite the passage of nearly a year, no affidavit had been placed on record. The Court recalled that it had earlier directed the Railways to file a response detailing the decisions likely to be taken by the Railway Board by March 26, 2025. However, the Bench observed that even to date, no affidavit had been filed.

Questioning the Railways' approach, the Chief Justice remarked, "Don't take the Court for granted. This incident, which is the subject matter of this PIL, could not open your eyes? You want something more serious to happen?" The Bench further asked why the affidavit had not been prepared despite clear directions and the lapse of considerable time.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the Railways submitted that several decisions and remedial measures had been taken following the incident, including measures to address overcrowding and to reduce fares for reserved and unreserved tickets. He assured the Court that an affidavit detailing these steps would be filed within four weeks.

The Bench also questioned a senior IRTS officer from the Railway Board present in Court, who stated that an updated affidavit would be placed on record. Expressing dissatisfaction, the Chief Justice observed, "Why so lax? You were required to file the affidavit. We are in January next year, and your affidavit is still not ready? Are we awaiting another incident to happen?" He further noted that a statement had earlier been made on behalf of the Railway Board by the Solicitor General of India, yet no affidavit had followed. "It has been a year. Are you taking the courts for granted? We don't appreciate this," the Bench said, while urging the Railways to treat the matter with seriousness.

Later, the Court granted further time to the Railways to file their reply and place on record the steps taken in the aftermath of the incident.

Background of the Public Interest Litigation

The PIL was filed in the wake of a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station during peak hours last year, allegedly triggered by severe overcrowding on Platform No. 16 due to multiple long-distance trains arriving and departing simultaneously on the Delhi Prayagraj route amid the Mahakumbh rush. The petition alleges administrative negligence and violation of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Petition Alleges Violation of Statutory Safeguards

Earlier, the High Court had noted that the PIL raises serious concerns about the ineffective implementation of penal provisions under Sections 57 and 147 of the Railways Act, 1989. Section 57 mandates the fixation of the maximum number of passengers permitted in each compartment, while Section 147 requires platform tickets for station entry by persons without a valid travel authority.

The petitioners contended that these provisions were not enforced, particularly during the Mahakumbh, leading to dangerously overcrowded platforms and trains. The plea was moved by Arth Vidhi, a group of lawyers and entrepreneurs, through Advocates Aditya Trivedi and Shubhi Pastor, who argued that even under normal circumstances, these statutory safeguards are routinely ignored. (ANI)