The Delhi High Court directed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, on an indefinite hunger strike over the NEET-UG paper leak, to be immediately shifted from Safdarjung to Medanta Hospital and to abide by the prescribed medical treatment protocol.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to abide by the medical advice and treatment protocol prescribed by doctors at Medanta Hospital while ordering his immediate transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to the private hospital of his choice.

Passing its formal order on an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia recorded the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre had no objection to Wangchuk being shifted to Medanta. "In view of the aforesaid, we direct that Sonam Wangchuk be shifted immediately to Medanta Hospital," the Bench ordered.

The High Court further directed the Director of Medanta Hospital to constitute a team of doctors to oversee Wangchuk's treatment and administer medication in accordance with accepted medical norms and protocols. It directed that Wangchuk shall abide by the treatment and medical advice of the medical team constituted by the hospital.

Court Deliberations and Arguments

The order came after the Bench examined medical reports, interacted with doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Wangchuk's treating team, and found a consensus that he required continuous hospital monitoring.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, submitted that Wangchuk's vital parameters were stable and that he was taking oral rehydration while continuing his hunger strike. He also referred to a letter written by Wangchuk alleging that he was under police surveillance inside Safdarjung Hospital and was not allowed to use his mobile phone.

The Bench observed that the concerns expressed by Wangchuk in his letter also required consideration while balancing them with the unanimous medical opinion that he should remain under constant medical supervision.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the Centre had no objection to Wangchuk's transfer to Medanta, describing it as a reputed hospital. However, he emphasised that Wangchuk should remain under continuous medical supervision and should not leave the hospital against medical advice. He submitted that any decision regarding Wangchuk's discharge should rest with the doctors at Medanta and not with Wangchuk himself.

Accepting the submission, the Bench directed that Wangchuk be shifted to Medanta immediately. It also ordered that all medical records, investigation reports and treatment documents prepared at Safdarjung Hospital be provided to Medanta to ensure continuity of care.

Appeal Disposed and Protest Context

With these directions, the Division Bench disposed of the appeal filed against the Single Judge's order refusing permission to shift Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of his choice.

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 protesting over examination irregularities and the NEET-UG paper leak. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday morning. (ANI)