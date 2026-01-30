The Delhi HC ordered skier Manjeet's inclusion in India's team for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The court slammed the IOA and Sports Ministry for an 'arbitrary and unfair' selection process, directing them to facilitate his participation.

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered that the name of Athlete Manjeet be included in the list of athletes representing India in Cross Country Skiing at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While allowing the petition, the High Court expressed its displeasure with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' stance and stated that it cannot remain a mute spectator. "As the repository of public trust and the nodal authority overseeing sports administration, the Ministry is duty-bound to ensure that the selection process is fair, transparent, and merit-based," the bench said.

Court's Directive on Manjeet's Plea

The High Court said, "Inaction, arbitrariness, or unfair treatment on the part of administrative authorities cannot be permitted to operate as an impediment to the recognition of merit of Indian athletes, nor can it be allowed to deprive them of a legitimate opportunity to represent the nation at the XXV Olympic Winter Games, Milano Cortina 2026."

Justice Jasmeet Singh directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the ad hoc committee to include Manjeet's name on the list and facilitate his participation in the event. The High Court passed the direction on the plea moved on behalf of Manjeet. He moved a petition against the IOA, the Ad hoc Committee, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, seeking a direction to include him in the list of athletes representing India in Cross Country Skiing at the Winter Olympic Games, Milano Cortina 2026. He also sought to challenge the basis for his exclusion from Olympic selection as arbitrary, illegal, and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India. He had also sought to quash the constitution and functioning of the Ad-hoc Committee insofar as it relates to the selection of athletes, being ex facie illegal, conflicted, and unsustainable in law."

Selection Process Deemed 'Arbitrary and Unfair'

The High Court has allowed the first two prayers and sought a response to the third. "Hence, prayers A and B are disposed of in the above terms. As regards prayer C is concerned, the respondents shall file a detailed reply within 4 weeks from today," Justice Singh ordered. The matter is listed on 13.04.2026 for adjudication of the third prayer.

While allowing the petition partly, the High Court held, "The selection process is manifestly arbitrary and unfair, and the IOA and the ad hoc committee have failed in their duty as the Supervisory body. Hence, the prayers A and B are allowed."

The High Court also noted that the selection process had concluded and that consequential arrangements had already been implemented. "However, since respondent IOA and the committee have failed in their duty towards the petitioner, respondent Ministry is directed to try and make all reasonable efforts to ensure that the petitioner is permitted to participate in the 25th Olympic Winter Games, Milano Cortina 2026," the High Court said.

Controversial Selection and Athlete's Credentials

The High Court has directed the IOA and the ad hoc committee to take immediate steps to provide full support to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in making necessary arrangements.

Justice Singh said, "The Ministry cannot act as a mute spectator or distance itself from the legitimate grievances and hardships faced by athletes, whose careers and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities depend upon institutional accountability and adherence to rules and regulations. The State and its instrumentalities are expected to act fairly, reasonably and ensure transparency at all levels."

By letter dated 07.01.2026, the Ad-hoc Committee selected another athlete for Olympic consideration, primarily relying on his performance in the March 2025 World Championships race, despite his lower FIS ranking than the petitioner. The petitioner is an Indian athlete specialising in cross-country skiing and has been competing since 2021. The petitioner's counsel, Neha Singh, submitted that he has consistently performed at the national level and has secured multiple medals at recognised competitions, including the National Winter Games and the Khelo India Winter Games, during the period 2022 to 2025.

High Court Slams 'Institutional Indifference'

The High Court said that equally disheartening is the casual and cavalier manner in which the respondents have responded to this Court's directions. Despite the acknowledged urgency of the matter and notwithstanding the fact that Olympic selection directly implicates national representation in the international arena, the respondents appear oblivious to the gravity of their responsibility and irresponsibility of their actions, the bench said.

"At this juncture, it becomes necessary to observe that Athletes competing at international fora do not represent themselves alone; they represent our nation. The manner in which the respondents have conducted themselves conveys an impression of institutional indifference to merit and excellence, as though mediocrity in international competition were an acceptable outcome," Justice Singh said.

He also said, "Talent, no matter how exceptional, can only flourish when supported by transparent, fair, and accountable institutions. In global sporting events, it is not merely the athlete but the country itself that is under observation."

The High Court said that the Ministry cannot act as a mute spectator or distance itself from the legitimate grievances and hardships faced by athletes, whose careers and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities depend upon institutional accountability and adherence to rules and regulations. "The State and its instrumentalities are expected to act fairly, reasonably and ensure transparency at all levels."

The High Court said that the approach adopted in the present case, if allowed to stand, risks eroding public confidence in sports governance and tarnishing the credibility of India's sporting institutions on the international stage. Such a consequence cannot be accepted by this Court. (ANI)