The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Centre, RML Hospital, and Delhi Govt on a PIL over the continued non-operationalisation of the hospital's ₹400 crore Super Speciality Block, impleading Delhi Fire Services for safety clearance issues.

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and the Delhi Government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging continued non-operationalisation of the Super Speciality Block at RML Hospital despite the project being substantially complete. The Court also sought instructions from the authorities on the issues raised in the petition.

A Division Bench of the High Court further impleaded the Delhi Fire Services as a respondent, noting that statutory fire safety clearances are among the issues connected with commissioning the facility. The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 3, 2026.

PIL seeks immediate operationalisation

The PIL has been filed by NGO Social Jurist through Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, seeking directions for the immediate removal of deficiencies, obtaining all requisite statutory approvals, including completion and safety certifications, and making the Super Speciality Block fully operational at the earliest.

Senior Advocate Satyakam, along with Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that nearly ₹400 crore of public money has been spent on constructing the Super Speciality Block.

According to the petitioner, the facility is expected to add around 666 beds, advanced operation theatres and specialised healthcare facilities, but has remained non-operational due to pending statutory approvals and administrative deficiencies.

The petitioner argued that the delay has deprived thousands of patients of much-needed specialised medical services despite the infrastructure being substantially ready.

The plea contends that the prolonged delay in operationalising the facility undermines public healthcare infrastructure and results in wastage of public resources, despite significant expenditure incurred on the project.

The petition seeks directions to the concerned authorities to immediately remove all deficiencies, secure the necessary statutory and fire safety clearances, obtain completion and occupancy certifications, and make the Super Speciality Block functional without any further delay.

(ANI)