Justice Vikas Mahajan of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a civil suit filed by Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, alleging that a "fraudulent family trust" was created to deprive her of her entire estate. Following the recusal, the Court directed that the matter be listed before another Bench on Thursday (January 29).

Allegations of Fraud and Misrepresentation

Rani Kapur has moved the Court against her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur and the children of actor Karisma Kapoor, challenging the formation and administration of the RK Family Trust. She has alleged that the trust was created without her informed consent and resulted in her complete exclusion from assets that originally belonged to her.

According to the plaintiff, the disputed transactions took place when she was unwell after suffering a stroke and was dependent on her son for managing her personal and financial affairs. She has claimed that she was assured her estate remained secure and under her control, even as steps were allegedly taken that adversely affected her ownership rights.

The suit further alleges that she was made to sign documents without being properly informed of their contents or legal implications, and that some documents were signed in blank. These acts, she claims, were part of a larger design to restructure the family estate through the trust to her detriment.

Through the suit, Rani Kapur has sought cancellation of the RK Family Trust and restoration of her estate, contending that the trust was brought into existence through misrepresentation, undue influence and without her informed consent.