PM Modi will address an NDA rally in Tiruchirapalli, saying the DMK is rattled by NDA's popularity. He is also set to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,650 crore in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday informed that he will address a joint National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally in Tiruchirapalli on March 11, saying that the people of Tamil Nadu are resonating with the NDA's agenda of hope and progress, while seeing through the misgovernance and unmet promises of DMK.

In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister stated that the DMK is "clearly rattled by the NDA's rising popularity across the state." "At around 6:30 PM tomorrow, 11th March, I will join NDA leaders of Tamil Nadu for the NDA rally in Tiruchirappalli. DMK is clearly rattled by the NDA's rising popularity across the state. The people of Tamil Nadu have seen through the misgovernance and unfulfilled promises of DMK. That is why, they are connecting with NDA's agenda of hope and progress," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

PM to Launch Development Projects Worth Rs 5,650 Crore

Apart from addressing the joint NDA rally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli. The projects cover key sectors including petroleum and natural gas infrastructure, lubricants manufacturing, rural connectivity, highway development and railway services.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Sector

In the petroleum sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's City Gas Distribution Network in The Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore. The project will provide PNG connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and establish over 201 CNG stations Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 672 Thousand Metric Tonnes Per Annum Lube Blending Plant of Indian Oil Corporation at Manali in Chennai. Developed at an investment of about Rs 1,490 crore, the plant will strengthen India's lubricants manufacturing capacity.

Rural and Highway Connectivity

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 89 rural roads spanning 370 km in Tamil Nadu, which will significantly improve connectivity to markets, schools and healthcare facilities in rural areas. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on NH-81.

New Railway Services

Prime Minister will also flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, two express trains and a passenger train service, strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and other regions including Telangana, Karnataka, Keralam and eastern India, thereby benefiting passengers and supporting regional economic growth. (ANI)