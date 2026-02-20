BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress' protest against the AI Summit as 'characterless' and 'anti-India.' This followed a shirtless demonstration by Youth Congress workers, who were later detained by Delhi Police.

BJP Slams 'Characterless, Brainless' Protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday lambasted the Congress party for its protest against the AI Impact Summit, branding it as "characterless, brainless, and emotionless," even as Indian Youth Congress activists staged a dramatic shirtless demonstration at Bharat Mandapam, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the AI Summit. Poonawalla accused the Congress of undermining national progress and said this was a protest against national achievements. "Congress has once again proven that for them, AI isn't Ambitious India, Artificial Intelligence, Aspirational India. For them, AI is anti-India. This isn't the INC, this is the ANC, the anti-National Congress. The AI Summit is being praised worldwide. From President Macron to the United Nations Secretary General, to top tech company honchos, from Sam Altman to Sundar Pichai, everyone is praising it. Even Shashi Tharoor said the AI Summit was excellent. But at Rahul Gandhi's behest, the Congress party is protesting; it is a characterless, brainless, emotionless protest. This isn't a protest against the BJP, it's not a protest against the PM, it's a protest against India's achievements," Poonawalla added.

National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also slammed the Congress accusing the party of speaking the langauge of Urban Naxals. "Shame on Congress Party. On instructions of Rahul Gandhi they storm the International AI Summit. Anti India Congress. Congress needs to apologise to the nation. Congress behaves like Urban Naxals," he posted on X.

Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Demonstration

The criticism followed a protest stunt by Indian Youth Congress cadres at Bharat Mandapam. During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent. In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters.

Congress Alleges Summit Mismanagement

The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, ""Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also alleged mismanagement of the AI Summit, claiming that what could have been a "showpiece" event for India turned into "utter chaos." Kharge claimed that visitors and exhibitors alike faced "extreme distress" due to a lack of basic facilities such as food and water. In a post on X, Kharge criticised the government, stating that the summit, which was expected to showcase India's digital and artificial intelligence capabilities to the world, reportedly witnessed large-scale mismanagement". "What could have been a showpiece AI Summit for the entire world, demonstrating the digital and AI capabilities of India has reportedly turned into utter chaos and rank mismanagement by this 'PR hungry' government!" Kharge said.

Protesters Detained

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained some of the protesting workers from the Mandapam premises and as per sources legal action against the protestors is being initiated. (ANI)