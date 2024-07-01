Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Excise 'scam': Delhi HC HC dismisses BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in corruption, money-laundering cases

    The Delhi High Court on Monday denied bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in two cases involving corruption and money laundering linked to an alleged excise policy scam.

    Delhi HC dismisses BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea in alleged liquor excise policy case snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Monday denied bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in two cases involving corruption and money laundering linked to an alleged excise policy scam.

    Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who had reserved the order on Kavitha's bail pleas on May 28, rejected both petitions. A detailed order is expected soon.

    Kavitha had contested the trial court's decision on May 6, which dismissed her bail applications in the corruption case by the CBI and the money laundering case by the ED.

    During the hearing, Kavitha's lawyer highlighted that she is the only woman among the 50 accused in the excise case and urged the court to consider this aspect while deciding on her bail plea.

    Kavitha's bail pleas were opposed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), citing concerns that her influence could affect witnesses in the cases.

    Currently in judicial custody for these cases, Kavitha is implicated in alleged corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and implementation of Delhi's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently revoked.

    The ED arrested Kavitha, aged 46, from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on March 15. The CBI then arrested her while she was in Tihar jail.

    In her bail plea concerning the ED case, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, who is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, asserted that she had no involvement in the excise policy and claimed that a criminal conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling party at the Centre, with the active cooperation of the ED, was targeting her.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 5:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    You bowed down when shaking hands with PM': Rahul Gandhi criticizes Lok Sabha Speaker AJR

    'You bowed down when shaking hands with PM': Rahul Gandhi criticizes Lok Sabha Speaker

    Medha Patkar gets 5-month jail sentence, Rs 10 lakh fine in defamation case against Delhi LG VK Saxena AJR

    Medha Patkar gets 5 month jail sentence, Rs 10 lakh fine in defamation case against Delhi LG VK Saxena

    First FIR registered under newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Kerala's Malappuram anr

    First FIR registered under newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Kerala's Malappuram

    Rahul Gandhi's Hinduism jibe at BJP with Lord Shiva's image sparks uproar in Lok Sabha (WATCH) AJR

    Rahul Gandhi's Hinduism jibe at BJP with Lord Shiva's image sparks uproar in Lok Sabha (WATCH)

    Delhi HC orders TMC's Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh damages in defamation case gcw

    Delhi HC orders TMC's Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh damages in defamation case

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF spy-universe film to kickstart from THIS date; read plot details HERE ATG

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF spy-universe film to kickstart from THIS date; read plot details HERE

    India clinch convincing 10-wicket win over South Africa in one-off women's Test; WATCH team celebration snt

    India clinch convincing 10-wicket win over South Africa in one-off women's Test; WATCH team celebration

    You bowed down when shaking hands with PM': Rahul Gandhi criticizes Lok Sabha Speaker AJR

    'You bowed down when shaking hands with PM': Rahul Gandhi criticizes Lok Sabha Speaker

    Medha Patkar gets 5-month jail sentence, Rs 10 lakh fine in defamation case against Delhi LG VK Saxena AJR

    Medha Patkar gets 5 month jail sentence, Rs 10 lakh fine in defamation case against Delhi LG VK Saxena

    Anant Ambani visits Krishna Kali temple in Maharashtra ahead of wedding with Radhika Merchant, his watch steals the spotlight gcw

    Anant Ambani visits Krishna Kali temple in Maharashtra, his watch steals the spotlight (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon