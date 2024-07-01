Excise 'scam': Delhi HC HC dismisses BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in corruption, money-laundering cases

The Delhi High Court on Monday denied bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in two cases involving corruption and money laundering linked to an alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who had reserved the order on Kavitha's bail pleas on May 28, rejected both petitions. A detailed order is expected soon.

Kavitha had contested the trial court's decision on May 6, which dismissed her bail applications in the corruption case by the CBI and the money laundering case by the ED.

During the hearing, Kavitha's lawyer highlighted that she is the only woman among the 50 accused in the excise case and urged the court to consider this aspect while deciding on her bail plea.

Kavitha's bail pleas were opposed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), citing concerns that her influence could affect witnesses in the cases.

Currently in judicial custody for these cases, Kavitha is implicated in alleged corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and implementation of Delhi's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently revoked.

The ED arrested Kavitha, aged 46, from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on March 15. The CBI then arrested her while she was in Tihar jail.

In her bail plea concerning the ED case, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, who is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, asserted that she had no involvement in the excise policy and claimed that a criminal conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling party at the Centre, with the active cooperation of the ED, was targeting her.

