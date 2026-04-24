The Delhi HC has ordered police to ensure robust protection for the family of a man killed in a Holi clash in Uttam Nagar. The court also noted the removal of over 250 inflammatory videos related to the incident from social media.

Court Orders Protection and Takedown of Inflammatory Content

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to ensure robust protection for the family of a 26-year-old man who was allegedly killed during a violent clash in the Uttam Nagar Holi incident, while taking note of steps to curb inflammatory content online.

Justice Girish Kathpalia recorded the State's submissions that adequate security arrangements are already in place, including the installation of CCTV cameras in the locality and the deployment of police pickets to maintain law and order. The Court was informed that a police picket has been stationed directly outside the petitioners' residence to safeguard them. It further directed the concerned SHO to share his personal mobile number with the family so they can immediately reach out in case of any threat or emergency.

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Taking note of the digital dimension, the Court observed that more than 250 inflammatory and communally sensitive videos linked to the incident have already been taken down from social media platforms. Petitioners were granted the liberty to flag any further such content for prompt removal.

On the issue of recent threats, including an April 13 incident, the Court recorded that the police have collected relevant material and that the matter is under examination by an officer of ACP rank for appropriate action. Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey appeared for the petitioners, along with Advocates Anirudh Gupta, Ashish Gupta, Satyam Sharma, and Ram Chand.

Family's Plea Details Case Background and Threats

The case pertains to the killing of 26-year-old Tarun in Uttam Nagar on March 4, 2026, during the Holi period. According to the plea filed by his mother, Laxmi Devi, and family, the incident was triggered by a minor altercation involving a balloon thrown by a child, which escalated into a violent clash, resulting in Tarun's death.

An FIR was registered at Police Station Uttam Nagar under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. As per the petition, 22 accused persons have been identified, of whom 18 have been arrested, while others remain absconding.

The family, who are key witnesses, alleged continuous threats and intimidation by the accused and their associates, including attempts to pressure them into withdrawing from the case. The plea specifically cited an April 13 incident where women allegedly linked to the accused threatened the family and warned of further harm. The petition also raised concerns over the circulation of inflammatory videos on social media, claiming that such content has aggravated tensions in the area and heightened the threat perception.