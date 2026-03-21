The Delhi High Court ordered the DDA to verify landowners' titles and give them a hearing in the Westend Green Farms land dispute. The case involves property allegedly misidentified as a storm drain in Rajokri without due process.

The Delhi High Court, in a key order on the Westend Green Farms land demarcation dispute in Rajokri, has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to verify landowners' title and revenue records and give them a proper hearing before taking any decision on the matter.

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The case pertains to a dispute over the demarcation of Westend Green Farms land in Rajokri, where landowners claim that portions of their property were incorrectly identified as part of a stormwater drain.

Petitioners' Arguments and Court's Stance

Appearing for the petitioners - Ajay S. Shriram, Vikram S Shriram & Ajit S. Shriram, Advocates, Sumit Gehlot and Manju Gehlot of Fidelegal Advocates & Solicitors, argued that the demarcation exercise had been carried out without associating their clients, despite their land being directly affected. They submitted that authorities had proceeded on assumptions without first examining ownership title documents.

Advocate Sumit Gehlot further contended that their clients possess valid title documents, including registered deeds and revenue records- Aksh Sizra & Khatouni, along with a sanctioned building plan. Despite this, it was alleged that under the guise of identifying a "nalla" (storm drain), authorities indicated that a portion of their land fell within the drain area, without any prior verification of ownership.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, after hearing the parties, held that landowners whose properties are adjoining the land under demarcation cannot be excluded from the process. The Court observed that such persons must be given an opportunity to present their title documents and raise objections before any final decision is taken.

Background of the Dispute

The case arose from a notice dated December 9, 2025, issued by the DDA for demarcation of land identified as part of a storm water drain across villages Samalka and Rajokri. During the exercise, authorities allegedly concluded that parts of adjoining private farm land fell within the drain area, leading to the present dispute.

The petitioners, who claim ownership of over 12 bighas 14 biswas (2.75 Acres) of land in Westend Green Farms, relied on registered title documents, Khatauni, Khasra Girdawari records, and an approved building plan to assert their rights over the Land.

Court's Final Directive

Taking note of similar matters where affected landowners were permitted to approach authorities with their documents, the Court adopted a consistent approach and allowed the petitioners to do the same in the present case.

Adopting a consistent approach, the Court held that the same opportunity must be extended in the present case to ensure fairness and transparency in the process. Accordingly, the Court directed the petitioners to file a representation along with all relevant title and revenue documents before the DDA. The authority has been directed to examine these records and consider the objections in accordance with the law before proceeding further with the demarcation exercise.

The Court also directed the petitioners to appear before the Deputy Director (Land Management), DDA, on April 24, 2026. It clarified that all rights and legal remedies remain open, and the petitioners may challenge any adverse decision in accordance with the law. The petitioners are represented through Advocates Sumit Gehlot and Manju Gehlot of Fidelegal Advocates & Solicitors.

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