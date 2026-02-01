The Delhi High Court denied anticipatory bail to a woman accused of trafficking a child to sell illicit liquor, noting her involvement in 17 similar cases and the rising trend of exploiting children in crimes to escape penal action.

High Court's Rationale for Denial

The Delhi High Court denied anticipatory bail to a woman accused of trafficking a child from her native place to be employed in the illicit business. The High Court held grant of anticipatory bail in such cases where a child is exploited in the commission of crimes would send very wrong signals across the society. The High Court observed, "In the recent past, exploitation of children in the commission of crimes is increasing day by day; children are now often used as a weapon by hardened criminals to escape penal action."

Justice Girish Kathpalia rejected the anticipatory bail application of Savitri on February 4, 2026. The High Court noted that the custody of the accused is required to determine if other children are trafficked.

While rejecting the bail plea, the bench noted that the accused is also involved in 17 more cases of a similar nature and one case under the NDPS Act. Even subsequent to the present case, the accused came to be involved alongwith her family members in two more cases of a similar nature. The bench noted that, based on the investigation conducted so far, it appears the accused received monetary benefits in the process. The PhonePe account statement of the accused is being examined by the investigators.

"Considering the above circumstances, I do not find it a fit case to grant anticipatory bail to the accused/applicant," the bench said.

Details of the Alleged Crime

The allegation against the accused is that she trafficked a child from a native village and got him employed in Delhi in the sale of illicit liquor. An FIR was lodged at Sangam Vihar police station in 2025.

The FIR was registered on the statement of a constable, who, during patrol duty, witnessed the sale of illicit liquor in a narrow lane of the Sangam Vihar area. "When the constable tried to apprehend the lady Kajal, who was selling the illicit liquor alongwith the child ran away, but the child got apprehended alongwith the pouches of illicit liquor in a plastic bucket."

In the course of investigation, it came out that the child had been brought to Delhi by the accused, who is a close relative of the lady Kajal found selling illicit liquor and the entire family of the said lady, as well as the accused, are engaged in the sale of illicit liquor, police said.

Arguments in Court

Defense Arguments

Counsel for the accused, Savitri, argued that even according to the prosecution's case, her only role was to bring the child to Delhi, and there is nothing to suggest that she brought him to Delhi for the sale of illicit liquor. It was also argued that against the accused/applicant, there is no material to connect her to the alleged sale of illicit liquor.

Prosecution's Stance

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Sanjeev Sabharwal strongly opposes the plea, submitting that, based on the investigation conducted so far, the accused was actively involved in the illicit liquor sale racket and even received money in the process. Prosecution also submitted that custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary in order to determine if more children in a similar fashion have been trafficked by the accused for being used in the commission of crimes. (ANI)