    Delhi govt urges Supreme Court for water supply from Haryana, UP amid crisis; check details

    Several areas in Delhi, including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp and Geeta Colony, are facing acute water shortages. In the blazing heat, residents wait in long queues, hoping to fill at least one bucket as water tankers come and go without adequately serving the large populations in these colonies.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    The Delhi government on Friday (May 31) approached the Supreme Court, requesting additional water supply from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh for a month to address a severe shortage in the national capital. The petition highlights the increased demand for water amid sweltering heat conditions.

    "Delhi's need for water has increased in the scorching heat. It is everyone's responsibility to fulfill the needs of the country's capital," the petition stated.

    Several areas in Delhi, including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp and Geeta Colony, are facing acute water shortages. In the blazing heat, residents wait in long queues, hoping to fill at least one bucket as water tankers come and go without adequately serving the large populations in these colonies.

    The water crisis coincides with soaring temperatures in Delhi, with the maximum temperature nearing the 50 degrees Celsius mark. The minimum temperature is nearly 30 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees above normal.

    The weather office has forecasted that heatwave conditions in the national capital will persist for the next few days and advised residents to minimize exposure to heat and stay hydrated.

    In response to the crisis, the AAP-led Delhi government has imposed a Rs 2,000 fine on water wastage and formed 200 teams to enforce the penalty.

