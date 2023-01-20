Delhi govt resends teachers' Finland training programme file; Kejriwal says, 'Hope LG will agree...'

Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, "The proposal to send Delhi government teachers to Finland for training has been sent again to the LG." Quoting Sisodia, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I hope the Hon'ble LG will allow Delhi government school teachers to go abroad for training."

The Delhi government has 'again sent' a file to the Lt Governor's Office to send state-run school teachers to Finland for a training programme, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday, January 20, 2023. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed hopes that the teachers would be allowed to travel overseas for the training programme.

The Delhi government said that while returning the previous proposal, Saxena asked that they first undertake a cost-benefit analysis of the programme.

Over the same matter, Aam Aadmi Party members led by Atishi protested outside the Lt Governor's residence last Monday.

In response, Raj Niwas said, "LG has not rejected the idea for a training programme for primary-in-charges in Finland. Any declaration to the contrary is misleading and mischievously motivated."

The new suggestion was sent amid tensions between the Kejriwal government and Saxena over several issues.

Previously, Kejriwal said that Saxena twice returned the file containing the plan, asking if the program's cost-benefit analysis had been completed.

In a series of tweets, the Raj Niwas stressed that the Lt Governor had just urged the Delhi government to consider the plan and assess the effectiveness of similar international training programmes in the past.

Additionally, it further added Saxena recommended the government look for comparable training programmes in Indian institutions.

