On Delhi Governor's 'cost-benefit analysis' over Finland tour, AAP asks, 'Will PM Modi's visit...'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using dirty politics to thwart the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's efforts to send school teachers to Finland for training, on Friday, January 14, 2023. The AAP leader asked Governor VK Saxena whether he would stop PM Modi's visit to the World Economic Forum under the guise of cost-benefit analysis.

"Nearly 1,100 teachers have received training in Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Finland.

Now that the people of the BJP have an 'unauthorised hold' over the services department, they are 'doing dirty politics' to stop the AAP government in Delhi from giving the best training to its teachers," alleged Sisodia.

The deputy chief minister continued, "If Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena cares about children's futures and doesn't want their education to be affected, then he should 'not side with the BJP in their conspiracy.

"We intended to send 30 teachers to Finland for training. The LG delayed it under many pretexts," Sisodia claimed.

Sisodia claimed the BJP was attempting to 'use all its might' to thwart the Delhi government's efforts to send school teachers to Finland for training.

"Finland is one of the best places for educational reform, so we sent teachers there. We want to expose our teachers to such international standards as they contribute to raising educational standards," Sisodia explained. "Since they have nothing to do with education, the BJP opposes it."

Furthermore, Sisodia said that the file regarding sending teachers to Finland for training would be sent to the LG again.

Sisodia claimed, "We sent the file on the Finland visit of teachers to LG, and he asked for a cost-benefit analysis if such a programme can be done in India." Sisodia responded, "The prime minister and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will attend the World Economic Forum. Will that also be stopped under the guise of a cost-benefit analysis?"

