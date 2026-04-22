Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra has prioritised youth employment and higher worker incomes, calling for quarterly job fairs and skill training programs. He reviewed labour codes and directed officials to expedite worker welfare schemes.

Delhi Labour & Employment Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday emphasised that employment generation for youth and increasing the income of workers remain top priorities of the Delhi Government.

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Addressing a review meeting with officials of the Labour & Employment Department and the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to assess the progress of departmental schemes, Mishra said that the process for organising quarterly job fairs in Delhi should be completed at the earliest, and skill training programs for workers registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board should be initiated soon. The Cabinet Minister issued important instructions regarding employment generation, protection of workers' rights, and strengthening their social security.

Kapil Mishra said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is steadily moving towards the goal of a "self-reliant and developed Delhi." He further stated that continuous efforts are being made to ensure inclusive growth and the welfare of workers.

Review of Labour Codes

He reviewed the progress of Delhi rules under the four labour codes -- the Code on Wages, the Industrial Relations Code, the Social Security Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code. He directed officials to ensure that preparations are in place so that Delhi can notify its labour rules promptly once the central government issues notifications for the labour codes, keeping workers' interests in focus.

Focus on Job Fairs and Skill Training

He directed that all necessary procedures for organising quarterly job fairs in Delhi be completed expeditiously so that maximum employment opportunities can be provided to youth. He emphasised that job fairs should witness participation from a large number of companies, startups, and employers to ensure diverse employment opportunities.

The Delhi Minister also said that skill training programs for workers should be launched at the earliest to enhance their employability and increase their income. He further added that these programs should be aligned with industry requirements so that trained workers can secure better employment opportunities. This initiative will not only improve the standard of living of workers but also enhance productivity and quality in the construction sector in Delhi.

Directive on Pollution Allowance

He directed that during the GRAP-III and GRAP-IV periods, any eligible workers who may have been left out of receiving pollution allowance should be identified and provided with the pending benefits at the earliest.

Speedy Disposal of Cases and Promoting Reforms

Kapil Mishra said that for the speedy disposal of pending matters related to the Labour Department, all pending cases and challans should be resolved through Lok Adalats at the earliest. He further instructed that provisions promoting ease of doing business should be widely publicised so that industries, traders, and the general public are well-informed and can benefit from these reforms. (ANI)