Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said 62 new pollution hotspots have been identified in the city's 'war against pollution'. The action comes as Delhi's AQI remained 'very poor' at 392, prompting Supreme Court intervention.

Delhi Govt Identifies 62 New Pollution Hotspots

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said the government has identified all pollution hotspots in the national capital. Sirsa said that all ministers are conducting inspections throughout the city, and approximately 62 more hotspots have been identified. "The dust that builds up on the roads, and the pollution from vehicles, to address this, hotspots have been identified in Delhi. All our ministers are conducting inspections today. Following the orders of the CM, we're trying to address these hotspots. Approximately 62 more such hotspots have been identified. If we can stop them, pollution will be further reduced. This is a war against pollution, waged by the Delhi government. For the sake of future generations, for clean air, we are taking to the streets to fight this battle. Today we are inspecting this area in Palam, which is a hotspot, to ensure that there are no traffic jams and the traffic remains smooth," Sirsa told reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

National Capital Chokes Under 'Very Poor' Air Quality

Meanwhile, the national capital woke up to a dense blanket of toxic smog on Wednesday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 392 at 9 am in the "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Air quality showed no improvement from Tuesday, when the AQI was recorded at 341 at 7 am and 374 at 4 pm. Several parts of the city remained shrouded in a thick layer of smog, reducing visibility and raising health concerns.

Supreme Court Steps In, Seeks Details on AQI Monitors

Earlier, the Supreme Court asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit detailing the nature of the equipment and its efficiency in measuring the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria ordered, "Let GNCTD file an affidavit explaining the nature of equipment being used and their efficiency to gauge AQI monitors. Please bring it the day after tomorrow." It also directed the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Haryana to ensure that the directions issued by the CAQM in its report dated November 13 to curb stubble burning are implemented.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that air pollution had increased this year and stated that construction activities should be stopped in the national capital. The bench, however, was not satisfied with the advocate's suggestion and stated in its order, "The restriction to be imposed on activities in Delhi in a graded manner, taking into consideration AQI standards, has been finalised by experts in the field based on scientific data. We do not possess the expertise to deal with the same. We are, therefore, not inclined to act on the submission of Sankaranarayanan that all activities be stopped in Delhi. A large chunk of the population depends on the various activities for their livelihood in the capital." (ANI)