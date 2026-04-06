The Delhi government, led by CM Rekha Gupta, is accelerating trial runs of 22 shortlisted innovations to tackle air pollution. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has ordered expedited support for the real-world tests across various city locations.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is accelerating trial runs of innovative technologies aimed at tackling air pollution, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

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Chairing a high-level review meeting with officials from multiple agencies, including DTC, NDMC, MCD, Delhi Fire Service, DTIDC and the Health Department, the minister directed authorities to expedite permissions, logistics, and infrastructure support for the trials.

'Innovation Challenge' to Test 22 Solutions

A total of 22 innovations have been shortlisted for real-world testing under the government's 'Innovation Challenge', which aims to develop low-cost and scalable solutions to reduce PM2.5 and PM10 levels. The technologies will be deployed at multiple locations across Delhi, including ISBT Kashmere Gate and Red Fort, along with select corridors in Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, and Rohini, besides primary health centres and fire stations.

The trials, expected to run between 30 and 90 days, will be independently monitored by institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, the National Physical Laboratory, and the International Centre for Automotive Technology to ensure scientific accuracy. Data collection is targeted by May 31, with evaluations in May-June and final recommendations to the Delhi government expected by July 2026.

The government may spend up to ₹10 lakh per innovation for conducting field trials. Top-performing solutions will be awarded, with prizes of ₹50 lakh for the winner, ₹25 lakh for the first runner-up, and ₹10 lakh for the second runner-up.

Minister Urges Swift Action and Collaboration

"Move swiftly in approving site permissions, arranging vehicles, and ensuring power connectivity. Timely completion of trial runs is critical to providing Delhi with evidence-based solutions for cleaner air," Sirsa said.

He added that every participating agency is not just providing logistical support but acting as an enabler of potential scientific breakthroughs in urban air quality management.

Reaffirming the government's commitment, the minister said the initiative aims to ensure "better air and a better life" for the people of Delhi.

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