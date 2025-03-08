Delhi govt approves schemes for eligible women to get Rs 2500 per month fulfilling key promise

The BJP government in Delhi has delivered on a key election promise by approving a scheme to provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 8, 2025, 4:03 PM IST

New Delhi: The BJP-led Delhi government on Saturday (Mar 08) sanctioned a Rs 5,100 crore budget to offer financial aid to eligible women, delivering on its pre-election commitment made last month. Marking International Women's Day, BJP President JP Nadda introduced the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme that ensures women in the national capital receive Rs 2,500 per month.

Designed to assist approximately 15-20 lakh women aged between 18 and 60 years, the scheme targets families earning up to Rs 3 lakh annually, with a particular focus on those in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. As per the proposed eligibility requirements, applicants must have resided in Delhi for at least five years and must possess a bank account linked to their Aadhaar number.

Beneficiaries can apply online, and the system will incorporate a multi-tier verification process to prevent fraudulent claims, mirroring the Union government’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Gupta engaged in a discussion with women at the Delhi Assembly to gather their views on the proposed financial assistance scheme and other key issues such as safety, sanitation, education, and women’s role in governance.

Reaffirming the BJP government’s commitment to providing Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women, she criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for attempting to pressure the government on the scheme’s rollout timeline. She asserted that her administration would proceed according to its own plan, without external influence.

The feedback received from women during the dialogue is expected to be considered while drafting the Delhi Budget for 2025-26, which is set to be presented between March 24 and 26.

