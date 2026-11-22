Delhi Government approves Rs 10 lakh annual health cover for eligible transgender persons and their families. Check coverage details, cashless treatment benefits, eligibility criteria and expected beneficiaries.

In a major development focused on making healthcare more inclusive, the Delhi Government will provide health insurance worth up to Rs 10 lakh per year to eligible transgender people and their families. The new policy aims to make treatment more affordable and improve healthcare accessibility for transgender people in the national capital.

Beneficiaries in the thousands will be benefitted by the decision.

Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance Benefits

Eligible beneficiaries will be entitled to a coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh, under this scheme. Out of this, Rs 5 lakh will be covered by the Central Government, while another Rs 5 lakh will be covered by the Delhi Government.

This would help eligible families reduce the high costs of treatment, admission and other eligible medical procedures. Beneficiaries should be able to get healthcare treatment without paying the full costs of treatment.

Cashless Medical Care at Hospitals Across Country

Eligible beneficiaries can be provided with cashless treatment at Ayushman Bharat empanelled hospitals, as per the terms and conditions.

The government has said that this healthcare scheme will let eligible people receive treatment in 1,961 treatment packages in 27 different medical fields. Beneficiaries can get treatment at medical facilities across the country, as well as Delhi, as per the guidelines.

5,656 Transgender People Expected to Be Helped

Around 5,656 people from the transgender community in Delhi are expected to be helped under this initiative. The decision is part of steps to make healthcare in the city more inclusive. As a result, transgender people and their families in the city will be able to get high quality healthcare.

By reducing the financial pressure on people from this community, this scheme will also make it easier for them to get medical care. The scheme aims to make it easier for people from this community to get healthcare, which they may struggle to get.