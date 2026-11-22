Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the NCS ONE portal and eight Career Lounges during the Chintan Shivir in Gandhinagar, aiming to boost India's labour ecosystem through digital tools and improved employment infrastructure.

Mansukh Mandaviya Launches New Labour Initiatives at Chintan Shivir

Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, launched a diverse range of initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s labour and employment ecosystem on the second day of the two-day Chintan Shivir of Labour and Employment Ministers of States & Union Territories at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, organised by the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE), on 21–22 November, a release said.

The conclave saw the participation of Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), alongside Labour and Employment Ministers and senior officials from States & Union Territories. Mansukh Mandaviya formally launched the National Career Service (NCS) ONE Portal with new features including the Voice Bot, Chat Bot, and Occupational Shortage Index (OSI), along with the e-Shram Livelihood Profile Module.