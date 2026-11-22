United Hindu Front and Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena activists protested in Delhi against the USCIRF, condemning its interference in India's internal affairs and recent critical remarks regarding the nation's voter verification and legal processes.

United Hindu Front Protests Against USCIRF Interference in India

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Activists of the United Hindu Front (UHF) and the Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, led by Jai Bhagwan Goyal, held a protest in Delhi on Sunday against the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), declaring that the country will not tolerate any outside interference in its internal matters. Led by Jai Bhagwan Goyal, International Working President of the United Hindu Front and National President of the Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, the demonstrators shouted slogans including "America, come to your senses", "Stop interfering in India's internal affairs", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", and "Jai Shri Ram".

Speaking to ANI at the protest site, Goyal hit out at USCIRF over its recent comments on India's voter roll verification exercise, jailed 2020 Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam, and calls for punitive action against Indian organisations. "The US Commission on International Religious Freedom repeatedly meddles in India's internal affairs. It has now alleged that Muslim votes are being deleted by labelling them as foreigners under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process," Goyal said. He also slammed the commission for portraying legal action against Sharjeel Imam—who has been behind bars since 2020 in connection with the Delhi riots—as a violation of religious freedom. Goyal further objected to USCIRF recommending a ban or sanctions against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it the world's largest social organisation, as well as India's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Pointing to Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Goyal claimed he was being sheltered in the United States and Canada while targeting India and getting summonses issued against National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and former RAW chief Samant Goel. Goyal also accused USCIRF Chair Asif Mahmood of acting with bias due to his Pakistani origin, alleging that the commission turns a blind eye to attacks on Hindu temples and gurdwaras abroad while trying to malign India's image as the country moves toward becoming the world's third-largest economy. "Neither the United Hindu Front nor the Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena—nor the 145 crore people of India—will tolerate any outside interference in our internal affairs," he said. Goyal added that the two organisations will submit a memorandum to US President Donald Trump and the US Embassy in New Delhi, demanding an immediate halt to such statements and actions against India.