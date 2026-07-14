A 12-year-old schoolgirl died in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area after the e-rickshaw she was travelling in collided with a school bus. The girl fell and was run over by the bus. The bus driver has been apprehended by the police. An investigation is underway.

A 12-year-old schoolgirl died after she fell from an e-rickshaw and came under a school bus following a collision near Majlis Park Metro Station in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.

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According to officials, a PCR call regarding a road accident involving school children was received at Adarsh Nagar Police Station on July 14, following which police teams immediately reached the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a school, driven by Kamal Singh (55), a resident of Burari, collided with an e-rickshaw, driven by Ajay Prasad (45), a resident of Mukundpur.

The e-rickshaw was carrying school children at the time of the accident. During the collision, a minor, a resident of Rama Garden, Mukundpur, fell from the e-rickshaw and sustained grievous injuries after coming under the bus. She was immediately taken to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said no other injuries were reported in the incident. The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the accident site.

The body of the deceased has been preserved at the mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police have taken both vehicles involved in the accident into possession, while the bus driver has been apprehended.

A case has been registered at Adarsh Nagar Police Station under relevant provisions of law. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)