The NIA has chargesheeted Chandan Kumar, the 6th accused in a CPI (Maoist) conspiracy case. He is accused of trying to revive the terror group's presence in the Magadh zone and raising funds through extortion to procure arms and ammunition.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a 6th accused in a CPI (Maoist) conspiracy case involving revival of the banned terror organisation's presence in the Magadh zone and extortion of funds from contractors for procuring arms and ammunition.

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Accused Named in Third Chargesheet

According to an official release from NIA, in its third chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Ranchi (Jharkhand), Chandan Kumar was named as a prominent accused involved in the case RC-05/2021/NIA/RNC, registered suo moto by the anti-terror agency in December 2021. NIA investigation had revealed that Chandan Kumar, who was arrested by the NIA from Mumbai in January 2026, was actively involved in raising funds for the CPI (Maoist). He was also trying to revive the Magadh Zone by encouraging old cadres to rejoin the organisation to propagate its ideology through acts of violence, it was further found.

Investigation Reveals Broader Conspiracy

Investigation into the case had established that huge funds were collected from contractors and were routed through various channels. NIA further found that prominent SAC Member of CPI (Maoist) Pradyuman Sharma, along with accused Abhinav, Chandan Kumar and others named in the FIR, were part of the conspiracy.

NIA is continuing with its investigation, a release added. (ANI)