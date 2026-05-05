Rain and hailstorms hit parts of New Delhi on Tuesday, bringing relief from intense heat. The IMD had warned of thunderstorms and strong winds. A similar weather spell is expected to return to the national capital on May 10-11.

Rain and hailstorms lashed parts of the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, bringing relief to residents from the extreme heat. Parts of Dwarka witnessed a hailstorm. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a weather warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds at speeds of 40-60 km/h today over isolated and scattered parts of Northwest India.

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Weather office officials said a similar spell is expected again on May 10 -11. According to IMD, the maximum temperature during the day stayed around 32-34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures reached around 20 degrees Celsius.

Residents of is several parts of national capital witnessed rain, bringing much-needed respite from the intense summer heat. The fresh spell of rain comes after similar showers were recorded in the city on Saturday, indicating changing weather conditions over the past few days.

IMD's Monthly and Climate Outlook

The IMD, in its latest monthly outlook on Friday, predicted that India would experience above-normal rainfall in May, even as temperature patterns remain mixed across regions, with some parts expected to face above-normal heatwave conditions.

Temperature Forecast for May

"During May 2026, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal across many parts of the country," the IMD said in a press release issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

However, it added that "above-normal temperatures are likely in many parts of southern peninsular India, some parts of the northeast, and northwest India."

The weather agency said minimum temperatures are expected to remain above normal over large parts of the country, although some regions in northwest, central, and adjoining peninsular India may see normal to below-normal night temperatures.

Broader Climate Signals

The IMD noted that broader climate signals are shifting, with oceanic conditions pointing towards a warmer phase ahead. "ENSO-neutral conditions are evolving towards El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific," it said, adding that models indicate El Nino development during the upcoming southwest monsoon season.

It also said neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions currently prevail, but "positive IOD conditions are likely to develop towards the end of the monsoon season." (ANI)