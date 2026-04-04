Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Squad arrested two men and seized over 45 kg of ganja in East Delhi, busting a supply module. The accused were part of a larger drug network. Separately, police arrested a wanted criminal of the Sonu Dariyapur Gang.

Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) of East District busted a supply module involved in the storage and distribution of commercial quantities of ganja under its zero-tolerance policy on Thursday. Acting on credible information, the ANS team arrested two accused persons and recovered a large quantity of ganja, cash, and packaging equipment from their possession.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ganja Supply Module Busted

On April 2, information was received that two individuals, identified as Nadeem and Monu alias Abhishek, had stored a large quantity of ganja at a house in Jawahar Mohalla, Shashi Garden, and were preparing to supply it further, police said. Later, the team conducted a raid at the location, where both accused were caught packaging ganja into small packets.

During the search, four plastic bags containing suspected contraband were recovered. Following due legal procedures and weighing, the recovered substance was found to be 45 kilograms and 760 grams of ganja, which falls under the commercial quantity category. In this regard, an FIR was registered at Pandav Nagar police station under various sections of the NDPS Act. Both accused were arrested on the spot.

Investigation Uncovers Organised Network

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of supply and the distribution network. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were part of an organised drug supply network operating across Delhi-NCR. They used to procure ganja in bulk from other states and store it in rented or residential premises to avoid suspicion. It was then repackaged into smaller pouches and distributed through local networks.

The accused deliberately chose densely populated areas as their base to conceal their activities. Their primary motive was financial gain, as drug trafficking provided them with a quick and lucrative source of income.

Wanted Gang Member Nabbed in Separate Operation

In a separate incident, the Delhi Police arrested a wanted criminal associated with the notorious Sonu Dariyapur Gang and recovered a pistol along with live cartridges from his possession in a swift operation carried out by the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the Outer North District. The accused, identified as Aryan (22), resident of Prahladpur Bangar in Delhi, had been on the run since March 19, 2026, after allegedly opening fire in the jurisdiction of PS Sultanpuri.

He was intercepted and apprehended by the police team near Jeet Farm on Narela Alipur Road. During the interception, police recovered one sophisticated 32 bore pistol along with two live cartridges from Aryan's possession.

Subsequently, a case under the Arms Act was registered at PS Narela Industrial Area, and the accused was formally taken into custody. (ANI)