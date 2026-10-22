Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to discuss expediting clearances for the Mekedatu project and addressing concerns regarding the Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats conservation during his visit to Delhi.

Meeting on Key Infrastructure and Environmental Projects

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in the national capital to discuss several environmental, forest, and wildlife clearances concerning key state projects, including the Mekedatu project and recommendations of the Kasturirangan report.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar described the discussion as constructive, noting that the Union Minister had agreed to initiate formal inter-ministerial deliberations to help expedite pending approvals. "I visited Delhi and have just met Bhupender Yadav. I have discussed this Kasturirangan report and a lot of projects and forest and wildlife clearances connected to the Mekedatu issue and the environmental impact issues connected to the coast; we wanted to come out with a new policy," Shivakumar said.

"He has agreed positively on the coastal, the storage, and the Mekedatu issue; there has to be some clearance, and he also has agreed that the forest minister and the water resources minister will jointly have a meeting on this," he added.

Clarification on Mysuru Dasara and Project Background

When questioned about reported disruptions or controversies surrounding the recently concluded Mysuru Dasara celebrations, Shivakumar dismissed the claims as baseless rumours. "There is no incident. These are new stories people are making," the Chief Minister stated.

The contentious Mekedatu multi-purpose balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery River has been a long-standing demand of the Karnataka government to address drinking water requirements for Bengaluru and generate hydroelectric power, while facing regulatory requirements and objections from downstream Tamil Nadu.

Regarding the Kasturirangan report, in September, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the report on the conservation of the Western Ghats in its present form. The resolution outlines several key demands and recommendations regarding the Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) classification. According to the assembly's decision, approved areas, agricultural lands, plantations, and inhabited regions should be excluded from the ESA. It also mandates that separate survey numbers be clearly identified. (ANI)