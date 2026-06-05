Fires broke out at a Tata Communications office in Nehru Place and a hotel basement in Humayunpur Village; both were controlled with no casualties. An investigation into a separate, deadly guest house fire in Malviya Nagar is ongoing.

A fire broke out early Friday morning in the battery room of the Tata Communications office in South Delhi's Nehru Place. According to officials, the Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at approximately 2:47 AM regarding a blaze inside the five-storied building located opposite Savitri Cinema. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to bring the flames under control by 7:05 AM. No casualties or injuries have been officially reported. Further details are awaited.

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Fire at Safdarjung Enclave Area Hotel

Yesterday evening, a fire broke out in the basement of a hotel in Humayunpur Village, near Safdarjung Enclave, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). The Fire Department received a distress call regarding the incident at 7:06 PM. Five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to carry out the firefighting and rescue operations. According to fire officials, the blaze, which had engulfed furniture stored in the basement, was brought under control within approximately 15 minutes. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Probe into Deadly Malviya Nagar Blaze

Meanwhile, multiple safety lapses have come to light during the investigation into the deadly fire at a guest house in the national capital, Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday, in which 21 people died, while preliminary findings suggest that a majority of the victims died due to suffocation and smoke inhalation rather than burn injuries.

According to sources, police conducted a room-by-room search of the guest house following the incident and recovered nearly 50 to 60 mobile phones from the premises. Around 30 passports were also recovered during the search.

Sources said that even after the fire was brought under control, the rooms inside the guest house remained extremely hot, indicating the intensity of the blaze and the severe impact of heat and smoke within the building. Investigators have identified five deceased persons so far, while the identification process for the remaining victims is still underway. (ANI)