After a deadly Delhi hotel fire killed over 20, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh demanded an immediate safety audit of all commercial establishments and hotels in Hyderabad, urging CM Revanth Reddy to act to prevent a similar tragedy.

In the wake of the Delhi hotel fire tragedy that claimed more than 20 lives, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday demanded an immediate safey audit of all commercial establishments and hotels in Hyderabad.

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Singh has issued a strong appeal to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

'Hold Establishments Accountable': Raja Singh

Speaking to ANI, expressing grief over the lives lost in the national capital, Singh warned that Hyderabad faces similar risks if high-rise commercial complexes, hotels, and crowded marketplaces continue to ignore safety protocols. "The fire tragedy at a Delhi hotel, where over 20 innocent people lost their lives, is a massive wake-up call. I urge Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Municipal Commissioner to act immediately. We need a comprehensive safety survey of all major commercial buildings and hotels across Hyderabad. Any establishment operating without proper fire exits or functional safety equipment must be held accountable before a similar tragedy occurs here", he said.

The legislator further urged municipal authorities to crack down heavily on safety violations, demanding that buildings failing to meet standard fire hazards guidelines be sealed immediately to protect public life.

Delhi Fire Probe Reveals Safety Lapses

Meanwhile, Multiple safety lapses have come to light during the investigation into the deadly fire at a guest house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, a day ago, in which 21 people died, while preliminary findings suggest that a majority of the victims died due to suffocation and smoke inhalation rather than burn injuries.

Sources said that even after the fire was brought under control, the rooms inside the guest house remained extremely hot, indicating the intensity of the blaze and the severe impact of heat and smoke within the building. (ANI)