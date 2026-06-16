A fire broke out in a South Delhi house in the early hours of Tuesday. Household items on the third floor were burning, but children were moved safely to the roof. No casualties were reported. Four fire tenders successfully doused the blaze.

A fire broke out in a house in the Khanpur Raju Park in the Neb Sarai police station area of South Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

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Speaking to ANI, Nehru Place Fire Station Officer Phool Singh Meena said that the household items on the third floor of the house were burning when the fire brigade reached the spot. Children were safely moved up to the roof, and no casualties have been reported. "We received a call stating that a fire had broken out inside a house. When we arrived and checked inside, the house was filled with smoke. On the third floor, household items were burning. There were some children in the building who had safely moved up to the roof. There were no injuries or casualties reported," he said.

Fire Brigade's Swift Response

He added that at least four fire tenders reached the spot and carried out the safety operation to douse the fire. "Four of our fire vehicles arrived at the scene. They safely carried out the firefighting operations and successfully extinguished the fire. The terrace gate upstairs was open, so the occupants had moved up to the roof," he said.

Suspected Cause of Fire

The fire official noted that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be identified; however, it is speculated that a short circuit might have caused the blaze. "We can tentatively say it was a short circuit. The exact cause of the fire will only be confirmed after a forensic investigation, but our suspicion points toward a short circuit," he said.

The official added that apart from some household items getting damaged, there has been no loss of life, and the fire has been extinguished through the quick and dedicated response of the fire teams. (ANI)