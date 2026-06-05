Delhi LoP Atishi accused the BJP of hiding the real death toll from the Malviya Nagar fire that killed 21. She was blocked from meeting victims. The probe found major safety violations, and CM Rekha Gupta has promised strict action against the guilty.

The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Friday alleged that the BJP is suppressing the truth regarding the casualties of the fire incident and is deliberately obstructing opposition leaders from meeting the victims. Speaking to reporters, Atishi said, "On the BJP's instructions, the security staff at Max Hospital did not allow us to enter.So many people are fighting for their lives, yet the BJP is concealing the truth. I ask the BJP: has the death toll exceeded 21? Perhaps the actual figures are not being revealed to the nation.If BJP leaders can meet the patients, why are opposition leaders being prevented from meeting them and the doctors?There is some truth that BJP leaders feel should not come to light."

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The Malviya Nagar Fire Incident

Atishi's remarks came after a massive fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's densely populated Malviya Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals, and injuring several others.

Investigation Uncovers Gross Safety Violations

During the course of the investigation, authorities allegedly uncovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure. According to sources, the windows and glass panels of the building were completely sealed, leaving no outlet for smoke to escape.

Investigators also found that the entrance to the basement was locked from the inside. It reportedly took rescue teams nearly 10 minutes to gain access to the basement, from where six to seven people were subsequently rescued.

The investigation has further revealed that the building lacked adequate ventilation arrangements and did not have an emergency exit gate. According to sources, these shortcomings allowed smoke to rapidly spread throughout the structure, trapping occupants inside and significantly hampering evacuation efforts.

The probe has also pointed to structural design flaws in the guesthouse, identified as "Flourish Inn." Investigators found that the window panes were completely blocked, leaving guests with no viable escape route during the emergency. Further, all rooms allegedly lacked proper ventilation, while the staircase was obstructed by glass panels, construction material and wooden structures, restricting movement and evacuation during the fire.

CM Vows Strict Action, Accountability

However, following the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a strict stance on this entire matter, declaring that no building owner, official, or any other guilty person found responsible for the Malviya Nagar fire incident will be spared.

The Chief Minister has clearly stated that the shortcomings behind the horrific fire incident in a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be seriously investigated, and whoever is held accountable will be held accountable. She reiterated that strict action will be taken against illegal properties, hotels and guest houses operating without permission, and all those institutions in the capital that are violating fire safety rules and building bylaws.

According to the Chief Minister, she is taking detailed information from various departments in this matter and is fixing the accountability of the concerned departments and officials, along with the causes of such accidents. She states that due to corruption and negligence in some departments, the government has to face unnecessary difficulties.

Now, strict and effective steps will have to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, so that the loss of life and property can be prevented and Delhi can be established as a safe capital, the release noted. The Chief Minister said that the government will implement stricter and more accountable rules to curb illegal constructions. The Delhi Government will take action against illegally operating hotels and guest houses, and no institution violating safety and construction rules will be spared. (ANI)