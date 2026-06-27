Delhi Police busted a family-run drug racket in Jahangirpuri, seizing Rs 22 lakh cash and arresting all members. The action was part of 'Operation Kavach 14.0,' which saw over 4,000 raids and hundreds of arrests across the city.

Delhi Police have busted a drug racket allegedly run by a family and recovered Rs 22 lakh in cash in the National Capital. A police officer said that they have arrested all the members of the family and thereby busted the racket.

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Akanksha Yadav, DCP North-West District, Delhi, told ANI, "On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we have seized large quantities of drugs in two separate cases. In the first case, a family (Paro, Usha, Kanta and Amit) from Jahangirpuri was selling drugs in the areas of Jahangirpuri, Bhalswa Dairy, and Mahindra Park, and was particularly targeting minors" "During the raid, we recovered Rs 22 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh, and silver jewelry worth Rs 7 lakh... We have arrested the entire family and busted this racket."

'Operation Kavach 14.0' Dismantles Drug Syndicates

Meanwhile, on one of the largest coordinated law enforcement actions in the national capital, the Delhi Police successfully conducted 'Operation Kavach 14.0,' a 48-hour mega enforcement drive, from June 22 to June 24 aimed at dismantling drug syndicates and organised crime modules.

Massive Seizures and Arrests

According to an official statement released by the Delhi Police a day earlier, the operation, which spanned across all 15 districts of Delhi, involved 4,035 simultaneous raids, leading to the arrest of hundreds of offender. According to official data released by the Delhi Police, the crackdown focused heavily on the drug menace. In 212 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 255 narco-offenders were taken into custody. The police seized over 237 kg of Ganja, 5.1 kg of high-quality OG Ganja, 1.09 kg of Heroin, and quantities of Cocaine, MDMA, and Methamphetamine. Additionally, Rs 23.27 lakh in "drug money" was recovered during the raids.

Beyond narcotics, the operation targeted illegal arms and bootlegging. A total of 329 individuals were arrested in 315 cases under the Arms Act. The police also arrested 405 bootleggers and seized 53,448 quarters of illicit liquor.