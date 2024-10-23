Delhi faces 12-hour water supply disruption today: Check affected areas

Delhi Jal Board announces 12-hour water cut in parts of South Delhi on October 23-24 due to maintenance.  Affected areas include Sarai Kale Khan, Vasant Kunj, and more.  Store water in advance. Check for updates.

Delhi faces 12-hour water supply disruption today: Check affected areas gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

Residents are advised to store enough water in advance as the Delhi Jal Board said that portions of the national capital will be without water for 12 hours on Wednesday and Thursday owing to maintenance. The Delhi Jal Board claims that the impacted regions are Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Moolchand, GK areas, Kailash Nagar, and Lajpat Nagar. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Delhi Jal Board said: "!!WATER ALERT!! Due to some major maintenance works at Sonia Vihar WTP, the water supply in South Delhi main shall remain affected for 12 hours on 23.10.2024 from 10:00 AM onwards. The water supply will not be available on 23.10.2024(evening) and 24.10.2024(morning)."

Also Read | Bombay HC backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws

There will be no water supply in parts of the national capital for 12 hours on Friday as well, the water body said.

According to a statement released Tuesday, the impacted regions include the command area of Kirti Nagar Underground Reservoir (UGR), HMP Colony, Inder Puri, Maya Puri, Toda Pur Village, Dasghara, C-Block JJR, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Ramesh Nagar, MES, and more.

"The water supply in the following areas shall not be available or available at low pressure on September 25 for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm due to interconnection work of a newly laid loop line in 800 mm dia Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station Pillar No. 415," the announcement stated. The statement claims that water tankers would be accessible upon request from the central control center or the DJB hotline.

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi air pollution: NDMC hikes parking fees as GRAP-II takes effect check new rates AJR

Delhi air pollution: NDMC hikes parking fees as GRAP-II takes effect—Check new rates

Maharashtra Elections 2024 NCP first candidate list out Ajit Pawar to fight from Baramati full list gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP’s first candidate list out; Ajit Pawar to fight from Baramati

Kashmir SHOCKER! Physical education teacher beats female students with belt in Bandipora, suspended (WATCH) snt

Kashmir SHOCKER! Physical education teacher beats female students with belt in Bandipora, suspended (WATCH)

Chak Chak & Korovai: The Russian delicacies offered to PM Modi gcw

Chak-Chak & Korovai: The Russian delicacies offered to PM Modi

Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad bypoll in presence of family members, party leaders dmn

Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad bypoll in presence of family members, party leaders

Recent Stories

New policy for Green energy production in Karnataka says Industrial minister MB Patil vkp

'Karnataka to launch new Green energy policy, invest Rs 45,000 crore in Hydrogen': Minister MB Patil

Rishabh Pant surpasses Virat Kohli to claim sixth spot in ICC Test batter rankings snt

Rishabh Pant surpasses Virat Kohli to claim sixth spot in ICC Test batter rankings

7 secrets to have a long, happy marriage RBA

7 secrets to have a long, happy marriage

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look RBA

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look RBA

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon