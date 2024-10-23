Delhi faces 12-hour water supply disruption today: Check affected areas

Residents are advised to store enough water in advance as the Delhi Jal Board said that portions of the national capital will be without water for 12 hours on Wednesday and Thursday owing to maintenance. The Delhi Jal Board claims that the impacted regions are Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Moolchand, GK areas, Kailash Nagar, and Lajpat Nagar. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Delhi Jal Board said: "!!WATER ALERT!! Due to some major maintenance works at Sonia Vihar WTP, the water supply in South Delhi main shall remain affected for 12 hours on 23.10.2024 from 10:00 AM onwards. The water supply will not be available on 23.10.2024(evening) and 24.10.2024(morning)."

There will be no water supply in parts of the national capital for 12 hours on Friday as well, the water body said.

According to a statement released Tuesday, the impacted regions include the command area of Kirti Nagar Underground Reservoir (UGR), HMP Colony, Inder Puri, Maya Puri, Toda Pur Village, Dasghara, C-Block JJR, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Ramesh Nagar, MES, and more.



"The water supply in the following areas shall not be available or available at low pressure on September 25 for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm due to interconnection work of a newly laid loop line in 800 mm dia Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station Pillar No. 415," the announcement stated. The statement claims that water tankers would be accessible upon request from the central control center or the DJB hotline.

