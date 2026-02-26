J&K Congress held a top leadership meeting in Jammu amid protests over the arrest of its Youth Wing President. Rahul Gandhi also wrote to the JKSA, condemning recent violent attacks on Kashmiris and the 'politics of hate' by the ruling government.

An important meeting of the top leadership of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress was held in Jammu on Thursday, bringing together MLAs, former ministers, legislators, party's senior functionaries, district presidents and frontal wing leaders. JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra presided over the meeting, while AICC General Secretary and CLP Leader GA Mir also attended. Speaking to ANI, Karra said, "An important meeting of the top leadership of the JK Congress was held at Jammu."

The meeting comes amid the party continuing to protest in Srinagar against the arrest of its Youth Wing President, Uday Bhanu Chib, regarding the protest at India AI Impact Summit in Delhi. The leaders have been demanding the arrest of its youth wing president and functionaries.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on February 20 wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) national convenor Nasir Khuehami in response to concerns raised over recent attacks on Kashmiri students and shawl sellers reported across various parts of the country.

In his letter, Gandhi expressed deep concern over the recent wave of violence targeting members of the Kashmiri community. He observed that the "politics of hate" has not only weakened institutions, but also fractured the nation's social fabric. The Congress leader alleged that these "forces", encouraged either tacitly or overtly by the ruling dispensation, have "unleashed a reign of terror" against minorities and marginalised communities.

"I am deeply concerned by the recent spate of violent attacks on our Kashmiri brothers. The politics of hate has not only corroded institutions but torn our social fabric. Forces which are tacitly and overtly supported by the ruling dispensation have unleashed a reign of terror against minorities and marginalised groups. The Congress party strongly condemns violence in all its forms and will continue to fight hate," the letter read.

Expressing solidarity with the victims and their families who have endured "unimaginable pain," Gandhi asserted that he will continue to fight hate and stand up for their right to live with dignity, security, and equal citizenship.

The development comes amid growing alarm over repeated incidents of harassment, assault, and intimidation faced by Kashmiri students and seasonal traders, particularly shawl sellers, across several states. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has been actively pursuing the matter with political leaders and authorities, seeking safeguards to ensure the safety and protection of the community. (ANI)