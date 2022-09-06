Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi excise scam: ED raids 30 locations across India; likely to summon all accused today

    The FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC. The allegations against him are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extensions according to their own will.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at multiple locations across the country on Tuesday in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case. It is reported that the raids were being carried out at more than 30 locations, including in Delhi, Lucknow, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad and some other locations. 
     
    The ED case is based on the FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In the FIR, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named accused number one. 

    The FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC. The allegations against him are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extensions according to their own will.

    It is also said the liquor businessmen were given an exemption of Rs 30 crore, while the licence holders were given extension as per their own will.

    It also said that Manish Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants.

    "Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensee post tender," the FIR read.

    The ED has lodged a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case. The officials are likely to summon all accused for questioning today. 

    Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Congress called on Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and appealed to him not to close the probe into the excise policy, alleging that the ruling AAP government "colluded with the liquor mafia" for personal gains.

    The meet comes at a time when allegations are being levelled against the Arvind Kejriwal government that it is using its clout to close the case.

