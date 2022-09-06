Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meets PM Modi, all set to hold talks over key pacts

The Bangladesh PM was received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by Prime Minister Modi. During her stay, she will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is currently on a 4-day visit to India. On her second day of visit, the Bangladesh PM met Indian counterpart and is slated to hold talks with him, following which the two sides are likely to ink pacts in key areas, including defence, trade and river water sharing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present. She received ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, shortly after she arrived.

PM Hasina had last visited India in 2019. In August this year, India and Bangladesh finalised the text of the agreement on interim sharing of the water of the Kushiyara river.

India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers, of which seven were identified earlier for developing a framework of water-sharing agreements on priority.

On the first day of her state visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Bangladesh Prime Minister. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. The warmth and frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close neighborly partnership."

Hasina's delegation comprised several ministers Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan and Liberation War Minister AKM Mozammel Haq.

The text of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was finalised at the 38th ministerial-level meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) that took place in Delhi on August 25.

The overall strategic ties between India and Bangladesh have been on an upswing in the last few years. In March last year, Prime Minister Modi travelled to Bangladesh to attend events organised to mark the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the war of liberation of that country.