Madness to rewrite history: Opposition targets BJP led-Centre over Rajpath rename plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech this year included the phrase 'panch pran' (five vows) call to citizens during 'Azadi Ka AmritKaal,' with one of the resolutions being "duty of the citizens." He also stressed the removal of symbols associated with colonialism. These influences can be seen in the name 'Kartavya Path.'

The Central government's decision to rename New Delhi's historic Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns as 'Kartavya Path' has sparked outrage among the opposition. Several lawmakers from the Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and other parties have attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Narendra Modi-led government, while others have praised the plan.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, in her recent tweet on the Central government, said, "What exactly is going on? In their megalomaniacal madness to rewrite history, has the BJP made it their sole kartavya to re-do our culture, our heritage?"

"First, Race Course Road was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, and now Rajpath is renamed Kartavya Path. However, if today's biggest challenges, such as unemployment, inflation, and deteriorating social harmony, have a positive effect, then everything is acceptable. Silence on people-oriented issues and ability is limited to roads. What if you want to rename it?" RJD Manoj Jha tweeted.

"Excellent decision to change the name from 'Rajpath' to 'Kartavyapath' - a reminder of the fundamental essence of public service that it is not a "right to rule" but a "duty to serve," former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said on Twitter. Last month, the Supreme Court lawyer left the party.

Kingsway was the previous name for Rajpath. Every year, it is the site of the Republic Day parade, which runs from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. According to reports, the New Delhi Municipal Council has called a special meeting on September 7 to rename the Rajpath and Central Vista lawns Kartavya Path.

This year's Independence Day speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi included the phrase 'panch pran' (five vows) call to citizens during 'Azadi Ka AmritKaal,' with one of the resolutions being "duty of the citizens." He also stressed the removal of symbols associated with colonialism. These influences can be seen in the name 'Kartavya Path.'

Also Read: Centre to rename India's historic Rajpath as Kartavya Path: All you need to know

Also Read: Besides Rajpath, 7 remnants of colonial past erased by Modi government

Also Read: PHOTOS: The new Central Vista Avenue is ready