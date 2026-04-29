The Delhi HC issued notice to the CBI on a plea by Sarvesh Mishra, an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy PMLA case, seeking resumption of proceedings. The matter is listed for hearing on May 4. Mishra is not an accused in the predicate CBI case.

Accused Seeks Vacation of Stay

The High Court has issued notice on the application moved by Sarvesh Mishra, who is an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy PMLA case, seeking resumption of the proceedings of the money laundering case. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the CBI and directed it to file its reply. The matter is now listed for hearing on May 4.

Advocate Farrukh Khan alongwith Aditya Tyagi, appeared for Sarvesh Mishra. Sarvesh Mishra moved before the High Court seeking vacation of the interim direction of March 9, whereby the PMLA Court was requested to defer its proceedings and await the outcome of the revision petition.

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Counsel Cites Adverse Impact on Rights

The counsel appeared through video conferencing and specifically pointed out that the applicant is not an accused in the predicate CBI case and is arrayed only in the proceedings initiated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under PMLA. Despite this, the interim direction passed without notice or hearing to him has the effect of stalling proceedings before the PMLA Court, thereby directly and adversely impacting his rights, the counsel said.

The application further highlighted that the said direction continues to operate even after the discharge of all accused in the predicate offence.

Background on Related CBI Case

The trial court had discharged all accused persons, including Arvind Kejriwal and others, in the CBI case linked with the Delhi Excise policy case. An appeal against the discharge order is pending before the Delhi High Court. (ANI)