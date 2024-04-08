Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi excise policy case: Court denies interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha

    Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.
     

    A Delhi Court on Monday turned down the interim bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case pertaining to the excise policy case.

    The BRS leader had urged the court on Thursday for interim bail, claiming that her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother’s “moral and emotional support”. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Kavitha's attorneys presented their cases before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who postponed making a decision until Monday.

    K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

    Kavitha, a prominent member of the "South Group" that reportedly paid Rs 100 crore in bribes to the governing Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi in exchange for a large portion of liquor licenses in the nation's capital, is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Last Tuesday, she was placed into judicial custody for 14 days.

    The latest setback for the K Kavitha comes two days after the BRS leader moved a Delhi court urging it to recall its order allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI to interrogate her in Tihar jail. The CBI is probing the corruption angle in the excise policy case.

     

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
