Three alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, including a juvenile, were arrested after an encounter with Delhi police. They were wanted in connection with the murder of a property dealer in Narela and carried a reward of Rs 50,000.

Three alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, including a juvenile, were arrested after an encounter with police in Delhi, in connection with the murder of a property dealer in Narela, police said on Tuesday.

Police Recount Encounter Details

DCP Rohini Shashank Jaiswal said the two wanted accused, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, were passing through the area allegedly to commit a crime when police received information about their movement. The police subsequently laid a trap and challenged them, following which the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jaiswal said, "We had received information that both individuals, who were wanted criminals carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, were passing through the area to commit a crime. We set up a trap and challenged them. They opened fire at us, and we retaliated. They fired approximately 11 to 12 rounds, while we fired six rounds.”

According to Jaiswal, the accused opened fire at the police team, following which the police retaliated. The accused fired around 11 to 12 rounds, while the police fired six rounds during the exchange of fire.

“They have been shot… Our inspector and his team apprehended the three individuals. One of them is a juvenile, while the other two are Deepak and Nitik. The investigation is underway…” Jaiswal said.

Connection to Narela Murder

The three accused were arrested in connection with the killing of property dealer Pramod in Narela, police said.

On September 3, at about 7 am, unidentified assailants allegedly shot and killed Pramod outside a gym. The circumstances surrounding the killing are being investigated by the police.

As part of the investigation, police are looking into whether Pramod had received any prior threats and whether the murder was linked to an old enmity or a personal feud.

According to preliminary information, the two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and discharged roughly 16 rounds, with multiple bullets striking the victim.

Preliminary suspicion is that the killing could be linked to an extortion angle or old enmity, police said. Police teams rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Initial suspicions suggest the homicide may stem from a personal rivalry or an extortion demand. (ANI)