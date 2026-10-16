Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar announced that the claims and objections period for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is active until October 30. Citizens can use Forms 6, 7, and 8 to register, object, or make corrections respectively.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar on Friday said the claims and objections period under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will continue until October 30, allowing eligible individuals to register as voters and seek corrections in the electoral roll.

Electoral Roll Data and Registration

Kumar said eligible individuals could register as electors by submitting Form 6, while Form 7 could be used to raise objections and Form 8 for modifications or corrections. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We are in the period for filing objections and claims, which continues until October 30. During this time, eligible individuals can register as electors by submitting Form 6. There is also Form 7, used to raise objections, and Form 8, used for modifications or corrections...during the initial enumeration phase—based on the data as it stood on June 16—there were approximately 1.45 crore electors. We received about 97 lakh enumeration forms, which served as the basis for the draft electoral roll.”

He said there were approximately 1.45 crore electors during the initial enumeration phase, based on data as of June 16, and around 97 lakh enumeration forms were received to prepare the draft electoral roll.

Discrepancy Resolution Progress

Kumar said approximately 33 lakh cases involving discrepancies or non-mapping were identified, of which around 24 lakh had been resolved. He added that the remaining cases were expected to be resolved within the next 10 days. “There were approximately 33 lakh cases involving discrepancies or non-mapping; we have already resolved about 24 lakh of these, and we expect to resolve the remaining cases within the next 10 days...we held a meeting with political parties yesterday, where we requested that they involve their BLA-2 to help ensure that no eligible voter is missed. And in case an eligible voter faces any issues, we have a grievance redressal system in place,” he further said. (ANI)