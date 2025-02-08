Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP leaders meet at party office as party poised to form govt after 27 years

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE:  Early trends in the Delhi elections suggest a significant victory for the BJP, potentially ending a 27-year absence from power. The BJP is leading in a substantial number of seats, while AAP and Congress trail behind.

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP leaders meet at party office as party poised to form govt after 27 years gcw
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 8, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Saturday met at the party's office in New Delhi as the early trends showed that the party is poised to form the government in the national capital after 27 years. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and party National Vice President Baijayant Panda among others were present at the office.

As per the early trends from the Election Commission, the BJP is currently leading on 45 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party on 25. Congress is yet to open its account in the Delhi election results.
Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad model as the BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Celebrations at BJP headquarters as party set for historic comeback (WATCH)

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasised that this election was a contest between good governance and bad governance. "The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in the Yamuna, and much more--was a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he said.

"On the other hand, Modi ji's model of good governance is one that the entire nation respects. People have chosen good governance," he added.

Speaking on Aam Aadmi Party's prominent leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj trailing in the results, the Delhi BJP Chief said that they will lose as they have cheated the public. "Their prominent leaders will lose the elections because they have betrayed the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi--these are all faces of corruption. The people will not forgive them," Virendra Sachdeva said.

 

Also read: Delhi Election Results LIVE: Who will be BJP's CM pick? List of key contenders as party set to regain power

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest dmn

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest

BREAKING: In BIG setback, Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat, his stronghold for over 10 years shk

BREAKING: In BIG setback, Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat, his stronghold for over 10 years

BREAKING: Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Former DyCM Manish Sisodia loses Jangpura seat, concedes defeat

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Former DyCM Manish Sisodia concedes defeat, BJP heads for mega win (WATCH)

Swati Maliwal's 'Draupadi cheerharan' post, a veiled message for Kejriwal as AAP trails in Delhi; SEE pic shk

Swati Maliwal's 'Draupadi cheerharan' post, a veiled message for Kejriwal as AAP trails in Delhi; SEE pic

Zomato employee rants over company's 'new policy' forcing overtime due to teammates' leave; post goes viral snt

Zomato employee rants over company's 'new policy' forcing overtime due to teammates' leave; post goes viral

Recent Stories

Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen: 6 Single Mothers of Bollywood RBA

Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen: 6 Single Mothers of Bollywood

Good News for Vande Bharat Passengers: Now you can buy food on train without pre-booking RBA

Good News for Vande Bharat Passengers: Now you can buy food on train without pre-booking

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women MEG

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest dmn

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest

BREAKING: In BIG setback, Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat, his stronghold for over 10 years shk

BREAKING: In BIG setback, Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat, his stronghold for over 10 years

Recent Videos

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon