Delhi Election 2025: Development, women's safety and infrastructure dominate as 57.70% turnout recorded

As Delhi went to polls on Wednesday, voices were heard, emphasising key issues like development, women's safety, sanitation, and infrastructure. While another voter stressed the importance of development for Delhi, praising the smooth voting arrangements.

Feb 5, 2025



Speaking to the ANI, voters from Punjabi Bagh said, "I have voted on the issues of development, safety of women, sanitation, and the condition of roads..."

"I have voted for the development of Delhi... The arrangements for voting are good here," Satish Gupta, another voter, told ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a polling booth in the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency was the cynosure of all eyes with its unique decorations themed 'Chandrayan se chunav tak Bharat ki Udaan.'.

Volunteers at the polling booth were seen dressed up as astronauts to assist voters in casting their votes. The ambience at the booth was also very space-themed, with telescopes and bioscopes installed at the polling booth.

A voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The North-East district of the national capital continues to lead the way with the highest turnout of 63.83 per cent turnout among all districts.

The lowest turnout of 53.77 per cent was recorded in the South East district just behind the New Delhi district where a turnout of 54.37 per cent was recorded at 5 pm.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 58.86 per cent, East 58.98 per cent, North 57.24 per cent, North West 58.05 per cent, Shahdara 61.35 per cent, South 55.72 per cent, Central 55.24 per cent and West 57.42 per cent, as of 5 pm.

Voting in the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm in all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory.

The results of this three-way battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress are set to be announced on February 8, when the vote counting will take place.

