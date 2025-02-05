Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls: BJP predicted to win 40-44 seats, trouble for AAP

Delhi cast its vote on Wednesday and reportedly saw the lowest voter turnout by 5 pm in 12 years. Polling on 70 Delhi Assembly seats saw a sluggish start. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is vying for a third straight term as BJP and Congress aim to regain the lost reign.

According to exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to return to power in Delhi after 27 years, ending the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decade-long rule. Most of the exit polls suggest the BJP could secure anywhere between 35 to 60 seats in the 70-member Assembly. The JVC exit poll estimates BJP winning 39-45 seats, while Matrize predicts a closer contest with BJP at 35-40 seats and AAP at 32-37. Meanwhile, the Peoples Pulse & Codemo poll gives BJP a decisive edge with 51-60 seats, leaving AAP with fewer than 20. While these numbers indicate a strong possibility of a BJP resurgence, exit polls have often been inaccurate in the past. The final verdict will be revealed when votes are counted on February 8.



Voting for the Delhi Assembly election began at 7 AM and remained largely peaceful, though there were allegations of ‘booth capturing,’ ‘fake voting,’ and cash being distributed in exchange for votes.

Crucial battleground constituencies such as New Delhi, Kalkaji, and Jangpura are being considered high-stakes seats. While vote counting is set for February 8, exit polls may offer early insights into the possible outcome. However, past trends suggest that exit poll predictions should be viewed with caution.

