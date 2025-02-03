Delhi Election 2025: A comparison of AAP, BJP and Congress's manifestos. Who promised what?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress have unveiled a range of promises to attract Delhi voters in the lead-up to the upcoming assembly elections. Here's who's offering what.

As Delhi is all set to go to polls on February 5, the political landscape is buzzing with promises, strategies, and manifestos. With the narrative focused around ‘freebies’, the three major political contenders – AAP, BJP and Congress – have unveiled their manifestos, promising welfare initiatives like free electricity, cash transfers for women, and healthcare benefits, targeting key voter concerns and their vision for the national capital.

While Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is eyeing a third straight term in power, the BJP and Congress has also announced numerous freebies on the same lines to gain traction among voters.

TRIANGULAR CONTEST IN DELHI

The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years, is eager to wrest control of the capital from AAP, which has been in power since 2015.

In the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections, the BJP garnered only three and eight seats, respectively, while AAP claimed overwhelming victories with 67 and 62 seats.

Congress, on the other hand, failed to win a single seat in both elections, with its vote share consistently declining—from 40.3% in 2008 (when it won 43 seats) to just 4.3% in 2020.

Manifesto comparison

AAP: The AAP manifesto, titled 'Kejriwal ki guarantee', lists 15 promises, including job creation, Rs 2100 for women, free medical treatment for senior citizens, among others.

Key promises include ensuring 24/7 clean drinking water to all households, cleaning the Yamuna river, and providing scholarships covering all expenses for Dalit students studying abroad.

Furthermore, AAP plans to offer free bus and metro travel for students and construct world-class roads.

BJP: BJP's manifesto, titled 'Vikasit Dilli Sankalp Patra', promises Mahila Samridhi Yojana, expansion of Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Rs 10 lakh health insurance for senior citizens and economically disadvantaged families. Other promises include free electricity for up to 200 units, Rs 500 subsidies on LPG cylinders, including a free cylinder during festivals like Holi and Diwali.

Congress: The party has matched BJP's cash transfer for women with the Pyari Didi Yojana, offering Rs 2,500 per month. The party has also promised up to 300 units of free electricity, exceeding AAP and BJP's scheme.

For healthcare, Congress offers a Rs 25 lakh health insurance coverage for all residents under the Jeevan Raksha Yojana. Additionally, Congress has included promises of subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 500, echoing similar promises from BJP.

Key promises

AAP has promised free electricity up to 200 units with a 50% subsidy on consumption beyond that. AAP has also promised separate electricity meters for tenants.

BJP retained the existing AAP scheme of 200 units of free electricity, while Congress goes further by offering up to 300 units of free electricity to its residents.

Cash transfer to women

AAP has introduced the 'Mahila Samman Yojana', offering Rs 2,100 per month to women. AAP convener Kejriwal had earlier declared the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna, under which the monthly financial assistance to women will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,100 after the elections.

Similarly, BJP’s Mahila Samridhi Yojana promises Rs 2,500 per month to women from low-income families, along with Rs 21,000 for pregnant women. Congress also promised Rs 2,500 per month under the 'Pyari Didi Yojana'.

Yamuna cleaning

AAP promises to clean the Yamuna river, while BJP aims to complete this task in three years. Congress has promised to provide a dedicated Chhath Ghat in Delhi as part of its environmental initiatives.

For students

AAP introduced Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Yojana for Dalit students aspiring for international education. The scholarship will cover tuition fees, travel expenses, and accommodation costs.

BJP has promised Rs 1,000 per month for SC students in ITIs and polytechnics and also promises to provide Rs 15,000 assistance to students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other state civil service exams. BJP has promised free education from Kindergarten (KG) to Postgraduate (PG) levels for economically disadvantaged students in Delhi, if voted to power in the national capital

On the other hand, the Congress has its third guarantee scheme called 'Yuva Udaan Yojana', promising to give a monthly stipend of Rs 8,500 to educated unemployed youth in Delhi for one year, if the party won the next month's Assembly polls.

